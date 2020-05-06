Comments
ARLINGTON (CBS) — A 27-year-old bicyclist died after colliding with a car in Arlington on Tuesday. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan identified the victim as Charles Proctor, of Somerville.
Investigators believe Proctor and a 32-year-old woman, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, were traveling east on Massachusetts Avenue when they collided with a Hyundai Sonata going west.
The 20-year-old driver stayed at the scene. Police found a loaded shotgun in his trunk and charged him with possession of a loaded shotgun in a motor vehicle. He will faces charges in Cambridge District Court at a later date.
The crash is still under investigation.