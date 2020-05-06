BOSTON (CBS) – After three pets were abandoned outside of the Animal Rescue League’s facilities in recent days, the organization is reminding people to take proper steps if they plan on surrendering their pets.

Last week, two guinea pigs were discovered about 1,000 feet from the center’s doors in Dedham. The pets were inside a soiled cardboard box with a hand-written message that said “Adopt me, I’m cute.”

By “sheer luck,” an Animal Rescue League employee who was leaving for the day happened to spot the small box.

On Monday, a cat was found outside the shelter doors in Boston. The cat was in a carrier with a hand-written note describing the owner’s personal circumstances.

Because of coronavirus, all animals are being quarantined for 14 days as a precaution.

“When people inside the shelter building are unaware that an animal has been left outside, that is considered abandonment, which is a felony in Massachusetts,” said Animal Rescue League law enforcement director Lt. Alan Borgal. “When this happens the animals are put at risk by being exposed to the elements, animal predators and a variety of other threats, and sadly we have seen a number of instances where the animal wasn’t found until it was it was too late.”

Pet owners are asked to contact the shelter to make sure surrenders are done properly.

“Surrendering an animal is certainly not an easy decision,” Borgal said. “However, ARL as an organization exists to help both animals and people, and if surrender is necessary, there are no judgments, no shaming, no accusations. We just want what’s best for both the animal and people involved. Additionally, surrender gives us, as animal care givers, the opportunity to learn more about the animal’s behavior and habits, which further helps ARL find a suitable match for a new home.”