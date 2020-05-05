



BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski spiked his retirement to join forces with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, and now the tight end is the favorite to land some more NFL hardware in 2020.

There is still a long ways to go before we see if the Brady and Gronk reunion is enough to lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title, but Gronkowski is currently the favorite to win the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Gronk is listed at +300 to win the award, just ahead of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Another former Patriot, troubled receiver Antonio Brown, also appears on the list, sitting at +2000.

Gronkowski will be shaking off a 19-month absence from football when the 2020 season begins, but he’ll once again have Tom Brady throwing him the football, which usually leads to some great things on the field. Even during an injury-slowed 2018 season, Gronkowski still hauled in 47 receptions for 682 yards and three touchdowns, and came up big during New England’s run to a Super Bowl LIII title. In 2017, he had over 1,000 receiving yards on 69 receptions and found the end zone eight times. If he can find a nice middle ground with the Bucs in 2020, the award should be his.

It wouldn’t be Gronk’s first Comeback Player of the Year trophy, either. He bounced back after playing just seven games after suffering a torn MCL and ACL in 2013 to win the award in 2014, putting up 12 touchdowns and 1,124 receiving yards for New England.