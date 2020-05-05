Patriots College Scouting Director Monti Ossenfort Leaving For TitansThe Patriots front office has a big void to fill. College scouting director Monti Ossenfort is reportedly leaving the team to take over as the director of player personnel of the Tennessee Titans.

2020 NFL Schedule To Be Released Thursday NightThe NFL has announced when they will announce the 2020 schedule. And that announcement will fill the sports-less void for at least a few hours.

Kyle Dugger's College Coach Says Hard-Hitting Safety Will Thrive With PatriotsFrom the his bone-crunching hits to his work ethic, Kyle Dugger sounds like a textbook addition to Bill Belichick's system. Just ask his former college coach.

Rory McIlory, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler Headline COVID-19 Charity Match In Mid-MayThough it's not in the traditional format, live sports will be coming soon to a television near you.

Alex Verdugo Says He's 100 Percent Healthy, Will Be Ready Whenever Red Sox Season StartsA balky back was going to keep Alex Verdugo out of the Red Sox lineup when the 2020 season began. But the start of the season has been delayed due to the coroanvirus pandemic, which actually worked in Verdugo's favor.