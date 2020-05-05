Comments
NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – When a locked fence couldn’t keep teenagers away from a skateboard park in Newburyport during the coronavirus pandemic, city officials decided to try something new.
They dumped bark mulch right into the park behind Rupert A. Nock Middle School.
Officials told the Newburyport News that last week police found more than a dozen teenagers had scaled the fence to ride.
While there are reports of other towns dumping sand into their skateboard parks, the Newburyport mayor said the wood chips will be easier to clean up.