MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police said a father teaching his son to drive was hit with a baseball bat during a road rage incident.
It happened Monday around 1:20 p.m. Manchester Police said the father and son were driving on Granite Street when another car cut them off, and the son beeped his horn.
The person in the passenger seat of the second car began waving a baseball bat out the window. When the two cars turned onto Commercial Street, they were side-by-side.
Police said the passenger with the bat got out, asked why they had beeped, and hit the father twice with the bat before driving off.
Manchester Police said the involved vehicle was a dark blue or green 4-door Subaru. The passenger was a white man described as 25-35 years old with dark hair, average build, a dark shirt, and two diamond stud earrings.
A white woman was driving the car and there was a dog in the back seat.
Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police.