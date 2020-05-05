BOSTON (CBS) — When the Patriots entered the 2020 NFL Draft, many (or most … or all) experts expected the team to pick up a wide receiver, as this year’s draft class was chock full of highly talented route runners and pass catchers. Alas, Bill Belichick is Bill Belichick, and the Patriots are the Patriots. So they drafted no wide receivers.

The team did add free agent Damiere Byrd, along with some undrafted rookies. But by and large, the past few weeks have served as a big vote of confidence for the wide receiving corps returning to Foxboro in 2020.

And now that the draft and the free agency surge is over, Jakobi Meyers is ready to look forward to the fall. That is … provided there is football in the fall.

The receiver entering his second NFL season shared a photo of himself standing alongside N’Keal Harry, posting some positivity toward the 2020 season.

Meyers certainly entered the league without much fanfare a year ago as an undrafted free agent out of N.C. State. The converted quarterback-turned-receiver impressed throughout training camp and the preseason, earning himself a spot on the team.

He had a modest rookie season, catching 26 passes for 359 yards and no touchdowns. He never fully clicked with Tom Brady, who along with Josh McDaniels ran the most complicated offense in the NFL. Now entering year two with fellow second-year players in quarterback Jarrett Stidham and wide receiver N’Keal Harry, Meyers is feeling pretty good.

And while Brady won’t be tasked with throwing Meyers the football anymore, the GOAT did chime in with a comment.

“Cant wait to see you grow in year 2 kobi!!!” Brady wrote.