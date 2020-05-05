HANSON (CBS) – A woman died Monday night after she was trapped during a house fire in Hanson. Three other people who were inside the family home at the time of the fire were able to escape.
Flames broke out around 7 p.m. at the home on Pennsylvania Ave.
Firefighters learned a woman had not been able to get out of the cape style log cabin home. They tried to rescue her, but were unable to due to high heat and smoke conditions.
The woman was identified as Margaret O’Toole-Driscoll, 58.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious.
Whitman-Hanson Regional School District superintendent Jeffrey Szymaniak said O’Toole-Driscoll was a mother of two high school students.
“On behalf of the entire Whitman-Hanson School District, we offer our sincerest and heartfelt condolences to the family and their loved ones during this difficult time,” said Szymaniak, adding “While we are not currently able to be in school, we will all be there to support the family with whatever they need and encourage other members of the school community to do so as well.”
Counseling services will be made available to students in online forums and by phone.