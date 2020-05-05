BOSTON (CBS) – Families in the Boston area that are having trouble making ends meet amid the coronavirus crisis and resulting economic fallout, can get free milk this week.
Dairy Farmers of America is donating 8,600 gallons of milk at a drive-up event in Boston on Thursday.
There is a two gallon per car limit for the event at Boston College High School, which begins at 9 a.m. Cars should lineup along Morrisey Boulvard and pop open their trunks. Milk will be placed directly in the vehicles to avoid person-to-person contact.
Massachusetts State Police and the National Guard will be on hand helping direct traffic flow.
Walkups are also welcome at the Morrisey Boulevard entrance to BC High. Face coverings and social distancing are required.
Dairy Farmers of America has hosted similar Farmers Feeding Families events in other U.S. cities.