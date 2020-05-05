



BOSTON (CBS) — Veteran running back Frank Gore isn’t ready to call it a career. The 36-year-old is returning for a 16th NFL season, agreeing to a one-year contract with the New York Jets.

Gore has been racking up boatloads of yards in the NFL since 2005, and needs just 1,380 rushing yards to move into second place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. He’s run for at least 500 yards and taken 125 carries in each of his 15 NFL seasons, both of which are league records.

The bolder of a running back played for the Buffalo Bills last season, running for 599 yards and a pair of touchdowns over his 16 games. He’s played in all 16 games in eight of the last nine seasons, with his 14 games for the Miami Dolphins in 2018 the lone exception. That season, he totaled 722 rushing yards for the Dolphins.

Over his career with the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Dolphins and Bills, Gore has found the end zone 79 times in 226 games. He’ll now join Le’Veon Bell in the Jets backfield.

Staying in the AFC East means Gore will once again square off against the New England Patriots twice during the 2020 season. Over his career against New England, Gore has racked up 457 rushing yards on a 5.31 yards per carry average, one rushing touchdown and a pair of receiving touchdowns in seven games. Last season with Buffalo against New England’s top-ranked defense, Gore ran for 201 yards on 29 carries. He is, however, just 2-5 against the Patriots.

Given Bill Belichick’s love for veteran running backs, and the fact that Gore doesn’t seem to be slowing down as he approaches 40, don’t be surprised if the veteran completes his tour of the AFC East sometime in the next few years.