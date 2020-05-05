



QUINCY (CBS) – Unexpected gifts of love and appreciation filled South Central Street in Quincy Tuesday as a parade of cars from the Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy Lower Mills Campus came to say thank you to their first grade teachers Danielle Chambrelli and Katie Porter.

“To be able to see them was so great,” Porter cried. “I appreciate everything from them so.”

Tuesday was National Teacher Appreciation Day and these students are truly grateful. COVID-19 forced all kids and teachers to pivot to online learning and it’s clear these seven-year-olds are still learning a lot from their two teachers. “It’s kind of like we are away but still together, but in the computer,” Ella Audate said.

Social distancing was very challenging as the kids dropped off balloons, posters and gifts. “We are thankful we have them and they care about us and that we love them more,” seven-year-old Ailla Moore said.

Laughter and tears of joy filled the street.

“Seeing their faces made us light up and made me so emotional I can’t believe they did this,” Chambrelli said. They even made time for their daily morning chant for all neighbors to hear.

Both Porter and Chambrelli won’t have these students next year. Even though the physical school year was cut short, they know the lessons these kids learned both inside and outside the classroom has certainly paid off. “I tell them I don’t care if you can’t read yet or can do math, but if you are not a good person or helped someone else, I have not done my job,” Porter said.

It’s clear some lessons are best taught outside the classroom.