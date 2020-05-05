WORCESTER (CBS) — Hot meals are keeping Steve White in good spirits. The Worcester man lives alone and doesn’t feel safe going out lately because of coronavirus.

“I’m running out of food at home,” said Steve White. “It’s been tough. I have good days, bad days.”

WBZ-TV meet Steve on a good day as he was picking up dinner for the week at Sir Loin Catering in Northboro.

“The food is great. They’re so friendly. They’re just no questions asked. They just fill up your bag and away you go,” said White.

Each Tuesday and Thursday, Sir Loin Catering gives away 1,000 gourmet meals.

Owner Geoff Kelly decided to start giving away meals when he was forced to shut down back in March.

He had a freezer full of food he didn’t want to waste.

“It’s the right thing to do. People need it,” said Kelly.

Donations are now funding the meals, but it’s the gratitude and appreciation that’s keeping keep Geoff and his staff of volunteers going.

“It’s not what they say, it’s how they say it. Tears in their eyes. Thank you very much,” said Kelly.

Naomi Concepcion of Worcester said, “I have a family of five. It’s pretty hard for me right now so I’ve been coming here to help with food to feed the kids.”

And his generosity isn’t going unnoticed.

“I think I’m going to recommend you for the Grand Marshall for Apple Fest,” shouted a woman toward Kelly.

“This is unbelievable they’ve been doing this for weeks,” said Steve White.

All while filling the bellies and hearts of their neighbors during this time of need.