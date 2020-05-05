



REVERE (CBS) – On Tuesday afternoon, there was a social distancing dance party at the Jack Satter House where residents are quarantined in their apartments, among them Rose Brown who is 100 years young.

“She always looks at the glass half-full and through rose-colored glasses,” Rose’s daughter Andy Lincoff said.

For 45 afternoons, Rose’s daughter, Andy, and son-in-law, Nate, have held a large sign and waved from across Revere Beach Boulevard. We talked with Rose on the phone as she stood at her window.

“I am just fine, thank you. It’s nice seeing you again,” Rose Brown said.

We first introduced you to Rose in March when the facility went into lock-down due to a coronavirus outbreak. Sadly, some of Rose’s friends did pass away. The facility was able to quickly get the outbreak under control.

Perhaps, that’s why an image of Rose waving from her window resonated with so many. It became part of a CBS News national promo. Soon family and friends reached out from across the country.

“There used to be that song, ‘Who is that Doggie in the Window’ and now people want to know who’s that woman in the window,” said Brown laughing.

Rose, like many, has found she has a lot of time lately.

“I think of all the good things in my life, and what I’ve been through. I’ve become very nostalgic all of a sudden. I guess I have so much time,” said Brown. “Play solitaire and now I have an adult coloring book.”

What keeps her smiling is her daughter and son-in-law visiting across the street who, and they likewise, can’t wait to hug.

“I am part of the great generation. I am very hopeful, I am very optimistic. And, this will be over soon and we’ll all be better for it,” said Brown.