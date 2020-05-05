



BOSTON (CBS) — As Massachusetts continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the public has plenty of questions. Dr. Mallika Marshall answered some of those sent to WBZ-TV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“Why is it that so many people who meet the guidelines for testing don’t test positive for COVID-19?” -Paul on Facebook

Weeks ago, the criteria for testing were very strict but as more tests are becoming available, those criteria continue to loosen. As we loosen those guidelines, we’re going to get a lot more positive tests, but we’re also going to get a lot more negative tests. So for example, you may qualify for testing if you simply have a cough but instead of coronavirus, you may have allergies or a run-of-the-mill cold.

“If I drink lemon juice, lime juice, or vinegar, would the acid in my blood kill COVID-19?” -Paul

No, consuming acidic liquids will not kill the coronavirus. The best way to protect yourself is social distancing, good handwashing, and taking good care of yourself.

“Wouldn’t it be wise for people preparing food at take-out restaurants to be wearing face masks to prevent the moisture produced from speaking to land on the uncooked food like subs?” -Jay, on Facebook

I agree. While you’re not going to get sick from the coronavirus by ingesting contaminated food, anyone handling food should be wearing a mask to avoid coughing, sneezing, or exhaling onto the food or packaging. And remember, when you get a takeout or delivery order, remove the food from its container, throw the packaging away, and wash your hands well afterward.

“Is it safe to wear contact lenses during COVID-19 pandemic?” -Luana, on Facebook

Yes. You can wear your contact lenses. Just make sure you disinfect them well and wash your hands frequently. As a contact lens wearer, myself, I know how hard it is to avoid touching or rubbing your eyes while wearing them.