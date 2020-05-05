BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials announced 1,184 new coronavirus cases and 122 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The Department of Public Health said there have now been 70,271 total cases with 4,212 deaths in the state.
A total of 333,349 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus, with 9,081new tests were reported in the last 24 hours.
As of Tuesday, there are 3,542 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is an increase of three patients from Monday. Five percent of all current cases in Massachusetts are hospitalized.
A total of 14,383 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Tuesday, 2,520 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 15,980 followed by Suffolk County with 14,173 cases, and Essex County with 9,979.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 53.
There have been 11,063 cases in people under 30, 32,106 cases in people between 30-59, 9,488 cases in people between 60-69, and 17,350 cases in people over 70.