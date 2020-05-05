



EAST KINGSTON, NH (CBS) – High school seniors everywhere are struggling with a unique disappointment; rite of passage milestones stolen – impossible to recreate them.

“(They’re) definitely memories you carry with you for your life, and memories you know these guys are now not going to have… It’s good today they have FaceTime and a lot of things we didn’t have when I was younger but it doesn’t take the place. You can see it in them,” said East Kingston parent Karen McMahon.

This New Hampshire mother took matters into her own hands – giving East Kingston the very best kind of facelift. Thirty-four smiling seniors now line Route 107.

“So they can see too the community is supporting them. We know they’re there. We’re thinking about them all the time,” McMahon said.

The sweet gesture wasn’t cheap… and the approval process typically takes months!

“Our Chief Mike LePage is fantastic. He helped me get these decorative pole agreements which could’ve taken six months or longer,” McMahon explained.

“I saw her every night on her phone, on her email, on her iPad to make sure things got done. It’s very inspiring how things like this can bring a community together,” her son, Zachary Theriault added.

While this senior spring does feel sad, there is so much joy ahead.

“They didn’t ask for this. There will be no class credit for going through what they’re going through,” McMahon said. “But to know this community sees them, understands them, and we are so proud at the way they’re persevering through this. We know they are going to go places.”

Along with cooperation and support from the town’s police chief, McMahon said the project couldn’t have happened without help from Jodi Guilmette and Mark Brinkerhoff, as well.