MEDFORD (CBS) – Fifty-four residents of a nursing home in Medford have died from the coronavirus, the latest tragic outbreak at a senior living facility in Massachusetts. At least 117 others at the Courtyard Nursing Care Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
Most of the residents who tested positive were asymptomatic. All residents are now being screened for possible symptoms, up to three times a day.
The average age of the residents who died was over 85. Many of the people who live at the facility are elderly with multiple health conditions, including dementia.
The chief medical officer said that can make enforcing the precautions and restrictions more difficult.
The center is working with the National Guard to test all employees. So far, 42 have tested positive. Every member of the staff must have their temperature taken at the start of their shift.