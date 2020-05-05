Comments
BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured Tuesday morning after he was hit by a commercial box truck while riding his bicycle in Bridgewater.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Scotland Blvd.
The boy was rushed by ambulance to Scotland Park, where he was picked up by MedFlight and taken to Mass General Hospital.
The boy’s condition was not released. He was with a relative at the time of the crash.
Bridgewater Police said the driver of the truck, a 27-year-old Roslindale man, stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Police said it appears the child left the side of the road and went into the path of the truck.