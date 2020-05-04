Kyle Dugger's College Coach Says Hard-Hitting Safety Will Thrive With PatriotsFrom the his bone-crunching hits to his work ethic, Kyle Dugger sounds like a textbook addition to Bill Belichick's system. Just ask his former college coach.

Rory McIlory, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler Headline COVID-19 Charity Match In Mid-MayThough it's not in the traditional format, live sports will be coming soon to a television near you.

Alex Verdugo Says He's 100 Percent Healthy, Will Be Ready Whenever Red Sox Season StartsA balky back was going to keep Alex Verdugo out of the Red Sox lineup when the 2020 season began. But the start of the season has been delayed due to the coroanvirus pandemic, which actually worked in Verdugo's favor.

Bill Belichick Releases Statement On Don Shula: 'The Standard For Consistency And Leadership In The NFL'On Monday, the NFL's all-time leader in wins for a head coach died. Not long after, the man who ranks second on that list offered his reflections and condolences.

Don Shula, NFL's All-Time Winningest Coach, Dies At Age 90Measuring Don Shula by wins and losses, no NFL coach had a better year. Or career.