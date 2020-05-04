WEYMOUTH (CBS) – The Nash Primary School in Weymouth will remain open as the district works to close a $2.2 million budget gap. Last week, the town announced it was considering shutting the school down.
On Monday, Superintendent Jennifer Curtis-Whipple said the option was taken off the table after talking with parents and residents and examining the budget shortfall.
“We are pleased to announce that the district has developed a new proposal that will allow the school stay open,” Curtis-Whipple said. “However, parents and residents should know that this new proposal will affect every school and department in the district and the impacts will be felt district-wide.”
The full details of the proposal will be outlined at Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting.
The K-4 school has more than 150 students and 50 staff members.