BOSTON (CBS) — Though it’s not in the traditional format, live sports will be coming soon to a television near you.

The PGA Tour announced Monday that Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff will compete in TaylorMade Driving Relief, a $3 million charity skins match to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

“It’s been difficult to witness what so many are enduring over the last several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m excited and thankful to TaylorMade and UnitedHealth Group for making this event possible and providing us with the opportunity to show our support of those on the frontlines,” McIlroy said. “I hope that we can provide some respite and entertainment for those tuning in across the globe. Dustin and I will have a lot of fun together and our games will fit well as we push to raise funds and awareness on May 17.”

The event will be held at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida, on May 17. McIlroy and Johnson will team up to face Fowler and Wolff, with all participants following social distancing guidelines.

UnitedHealth Group and Farmers Insurance are supporting the event financially, with $4 million going toward the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation.

“When I heard about this event, I couldn’t get involved fast enough,” Fowler said. “It’s special to be able to have an impact and raise charitable contributions through our sport and to do it with Matthew as a partner. I know how much I have missed sports and golf, especially, so to be one of the first events returning to television is very exciting and I’m proud to have Farmers, one of my sponsors, be a partner of this event as well. Playing aggressive has never been a problem for Matthew and me so we should have no issue testing the birdies-and-eagles bonus pool that has been backed by Farmers Insurance $1 million pledge.”

Mike Tirico will call the action live from his home, while other analysts will be working at an off-site production facility.

The PGA Tour will also ask viewers to text to donate money toward the relief funds.

“We are excited about the safe and responsible return of live golf and the opportunity to raise significant funds for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic through the TaylorMade Driving Relief event,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. “With four of the PGA TOUR’s top stars in Rory, Rickie, Dustin and Matthew of Team TaylorMade participating and UnitedHealth Group serving as the foundation of charitable giving, and Farmers Insurance providing an additional bonus pool, golf fans around the world can look forward to a unique, interactive and entertaining event that will help those in need.”