BOSTON (CBS) –A balky back was going to keep Alex Verdugo out of the Red Sox lineup when the 2020 season began. But the start of the season has been delayed due to the coroanvirus pandemic, which actually worked in Verdugo’s favor.

While the delay has robbed everyone of baseball for the last two months, it gave the 23-year-old Verdugo plenty of time to heal up and get back into shape. The new Boston outfielder told reporters on a conference call Monday that he is 100 percent healthy, and ready to play ball whenever baseball returns.

“Physically, I’m 100 percent. I feel very good just moving around with everything — my swing, my throwing, running around,” he said. “The extra time has just given me more time to get my endurance up.

“Whenever the season starts, I’ll be ready” added Verdugo. “Whether that’s soon or a few months down the road, physically, I think I’m ready.”

Verdugo was one of three players that Boston received in the package for Mookie Betts and David Price in their blockbuster swap with Los Angeles Dodgers. But he came with a red flag, a back injury that ended his 2019 season in early August. It was a concern that Boston knew about when they made the trade, and weren’t too concerned about it when the team starting spring training. Verdugo said he was having trouble sleeping when he first suffered the injury, but he thinks he’ll be a better player for overcoming it.

After MLB suspended spring training and delayed the start of the season in late March, Verdugo said he kept working hard at home, mixing in some fishing as a mental break from everything that is going on. He has been working out every day and has since returned to JetBlue Park to continue his workouts, spending extra time in the batting cages and logging lots of batting practice.

He is taking social distancing very seriously, working out with a good friend who is staying with him. He has seen Chris Sale at the park, but they have both kept their distance.

While Verdugo’s first spring training with the Red Sox got cut short, he’s a fan of what the organization has had to offer so far.

“It’s not fun that everyone got sent home, but I love the team, I love the organization and I love the guys,” he said. “All they care about is you putting in the work and going out and playing hard. That, I can get behind.”

In 106 games during his rookie season last year, Verdugo hit .294 with 12 homers, 44 RBIs and 43 runs scored. The lefty figures to play a big role on the Red Sox in 2020 — whenever baseball returns.