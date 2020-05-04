BOSTON (CBS) — The two heads of the Patriots’ football operation remain locked in for the long haul in Foxboro, as both Bill Belichick and the newly re-signed Nick Caserio embark on the post-Tom Brady era together. Yet the Patriots’ front office still looks like it will be undergoing a major change this offseason.
MMQB’s Albert Breer reported Monday that Patriots director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort is “likely” to head somewhere else this offseason.
“Highly-regarded college scouting director Monti Ossenfort will likely be on the move in the coming weeks,” Breer wrote.
Ossenfort just completed his 15th season working for the Patriots and his sixth season as the director of college scouting, having had a hand in four of the Patriots’ six Super Bowl titles. Previously, he worked as the assistant director of college scouting and as a national scout for the Patriots. He was a personnel assistant for one year in 2003 before returning to the team in 2006 as an area scout. He worked for the Texans in the two years in between Patriots stints.
Previously, Ossenfort interviewed for the Browns’ GM job, after the Patriots denied the Texans’ request to interview him a year earlier.
Breer indicated that Ossenfort’s contract is simply expiring. Earlier this offseason, the Patriots hired former Browns GM Eliot Wolf, who could serve in a role that eases the transition once Ossenfort departs.