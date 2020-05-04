



BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL will release its 2020 schedule at some point this week. When it does, there will be no international games on the docket.

The league officially announced Monday that the entire 2020 season will be played in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL had initially planned to play four games in London and one in Mexico City in 2020.

“After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK. We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season,” said NFL Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Christopher Halpin. “We also thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate support of the NFL. We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK.”

The Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins had all agreed to give up a home game to play overseas in 2020. There were conflicting reports that the New England Patriots would play the Dolphins in Mexico City in 2020, which were later debunked by the NFL.

Now, those rumblings don’t matter, as no teams will play outside of the U.S. in 2020.