BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials announced 1,000 new coronavirus cases and 86 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Monday. The Department of Public Health said there have now been 69,087 total cases with 4,090 deaths in the state.
A total of 324,268 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus, with 9,622 new tests were reported in the last 24 hours.
As of Monday, there are 3,539 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 86 patients from Sunday. Five percent of all current cases in Massachusetts are hospitalized.
A total of 13,708 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Monday, 2,428 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 15,757 followed by Suffolk County with 13,941 cases, and Essex County with 9,773.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 53.
There have been 10,814 cases in people under 30, 31,564 cases in people between 30-59, 9,326 cases in people between 60-69, and 17,102 cases in people over 70.