



BOSTON (CBS) — If there’s been one benefit of the sports shutdown, it’s been the ability to catch up and soak in all of the great games from the past that have been replaying on sports networks on a nightly basis. While they’re certainly not airing live, they do provide intense reminders of why, how and when our passion for sports has grown throughout the years.

One such moment has been playing out on NESN over the past few days, as the network has been airing the final four games of the 2004 ALCS. (Skipping out on Games 1-3 was probably the smart move, from a local ratings perspective.) Game 6 aired over the weekend, and during that broadcast, closer Keith Foulke shared a fact that might not have ever been revealed before: He had to use teammate Curtis Leskanic’s glove while pitching in Game 6 in Yankee Stadium.

Interesting fact about my outing in game 6, I had to wear Curt Leskanic’s glove because I forgot mine in Boston. @NESN @RedSox — Keith Foulke (@KeithFoulke) May 3, 2020

As for exactly how a pitcher can forget his glove in Boston, Foulke simply explained, “Had a long few nights and clubhouse was crazy busy.”

While it’s not exactly the same problem as a catcher using a different mitt, the comfort factor for a pitcher cannot be discounted. To have to use someone else’s glove in the biggest moment of the year could easily take a pitcher off his game. And with the kind of stakes that the 2004 ALCS had, being even a hair less than one’s best could have been the difference between winning and losing.

Foulke, though, was able to deal with the foreign glove, though he did issue a pair of walks in the ninth inning, with the Red Sox holding on to a 4-2 lead. Foulke opened the ninth by walking Hideki Matsui, but he recovered by getting Bernie Williams to strike out swinging and then getting Jorge Posada to pop out to third base.

He then walked Ruben Sierra on a 3-2 count, putting the tying run on base and bringing the winning run to the plate in Tony Clark. After the count ran full, Foulke got Clark to strike out swinging, extinguishing the threat and forcing a Game 7.

Here’s a look at Foulke celebrating with Jason Varitek. In the closer look, you can make out the name Leskanic on the thumb of the glove.

Here’s a closer look at Foulke’s normal 2004 glove. You’ll note that it has the finger hood to protect his pointer finger, something that Leskanic’s glove lacked, thus leading to a big change in feel.

That scoreless outing in Game 6 came in the midst of what was just a titanic run by Foulke that postseason.

Foulke made 11 appearances that postseason, and he allowed zero runs in all but one of them. He pitched 14 pressure-packed innings, allowing just 15 base runners (seven hits, eight walks) and one run, while striking out 19 batters.

He posted a 0.64 ERA and a 1.071 WHIP against the Angels, Yankees and Cardinals — the latter two of which ranked second and third, respectively, in OPS that season. Opponents hit just .140 against him.

And the lone run he did allow came in a low-pressure situation, as he entered a non-save situation in Game 3 of the World Series before giving up a one-out solo home run to Larry Walker. He’d recover quickly, getting a flyball out from Albert Pujols before getting Scott Rolen to look at strike three to end the game and secure a 3-0 lead for the Red Sox.

His ALDS ERA was 0.00, and his ALCS ERA was 0.00. On account of giving up one single run, his World Series ERA skyrocketed … to 1.80.

Presumably, back in the ALCS, Foulke had his glove sent overnight to New York for Game 7. But thanks to an early two-run homer by David Ortiz and a second-inning grand slam by Johnny Damon, Foulke’s services were not needed in that Game 7.

And when it came around to packing for St. Louis a week later, Foulke made sure to pack his own glove. It sure came in handy.

