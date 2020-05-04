Patriots Kicker Justin Rohrwasser Reportedly 'Broke Down Crying' Over Tattoo ControversyRohrwasser immediately faced questions about the tattoo when talking with New England reporters shortly after being drafted, and the next day, he reportedly was overwhelmed with emotion.

Report: Patriots Didn't Pursue Free Agent QB Andy DaltonFurther adding to the notion that the Patriots are OK with Jarrett Stidham taking over for the departed Tom Brady, the team didn't even try to sign recently released quarterback Andy Dalton.

Sports Final: Does Bill Parcells Belong In Patriots Hall Of Fame?Does Bill Parcells belong in the Patriots Hall of Fame? It's a debate that has raged on among Patriots fans since the former head coach was first up for enshrinement in 2011.

Andy Dalton Agrees To 1-Year-Deal With Dallas CowboysYou can officially remove Andy Dalton from the list of potential Patriots quarterback options.

Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner In Awe Of Older Sister, A Frontline Nurse In New YorkAs a pro athlete, New England Revolution goaltender Matt Turner is used to being in the spotlight. But with the coronavirus front and center, his focus has shifted to his older sister.