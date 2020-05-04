Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Newton native John Krasinski earned the best marks yet for his internet show on this week’s edition of “Some Good News.”
The actor celebrated the hard work of seniors everywhere by hosting a virtual graduation.
Krasinski played videos of several valedictorians reading their speeches.
A lucky few even got to talk with some of the actor’s well known friends.
In addition to Oprah Winfrey and Jon Stewart, Steven Spielberg and Malala Yousafzai answered some of the valedictorian’s questions.