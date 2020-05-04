ODESSA, Fla (CBS) — Professional wrestler and actor John Cena gave a Florida boy battling a critical illness a birthday to remember on Sunday. The West Newbury native paid a visit to David Castle, who is about to turn 8 while facing a rare childhood cancer.
David has stage 4 diffuse anaplastic Wilms tumor. But Cena was able to give him and his family a reason to smile.
“David was in tears with excitement,” his mother Tammy said on Facebook. “This was truly the most amazing gift my son could have had.”
Cena, wearing gloves and a face mask for protection amid the coronavirus pandemic, brought David a bunch of autographed gifts and two title belts.
Cena is known for his good deeds to help children – he’s made more than 600 Make-A-Wish dreams come true.
If you’d like to support David, his family has set up a GoFundMe for medical expenses here.