QUINCY (CBS) — A Quincy Walmart shut down Monday after several workers there tested positive for the coronavirus.
A spokeswoman for Mayor Tom Koch’s office said there are nine confirmed coronavirus cases at the Falls Boulevard store. All employees will be tested for coronavirus and there will be a thorough cleaning before the store can re-open.
The decision to close temporarily was made jointly between the Quincy Health Department and Walmart’s corporate office. Health officials have been watching the Walmart since last week, when the cluster was discovered through contact tracing.
“I felt that because it was a cluster of cases, we might need to do something more aggressive,” Quincy health commissioner Ruth Jones said. “So they agreed to shut the store down.”
A Walmart in Worcester remains closed after dozens there tested positive for the coronavirus.