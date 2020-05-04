CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – After more than a month in the hospital with coronavirus, a 20-year veteran of the United States Postal Service is finally heading home.
Bob Johnson, 40, of Waltham, was released Monday morning from Spaulding Outpatient Center in Cambridge after spending the last two weeks in their COVID-19 recovery unit.
The husband and father was originally admitted to Newton-Wellesley Hospital on March 31. He was placed on a ventilator with low oxygen levels.
Johnson received a warm sendoff from staff members at the hospital as he left the facility.
“I just want to say thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Newton-Wellesley for keeping me alive and taking care of me,” said Johnson. “And a special thank you to Cambridge-Spaulding here, all the nurses and therapists who took good care of me and got me on my feet, got some of my strength back. I can’t thank you all enough. You’re all heroes. Thank you.”
