



BOSTON (CBS) — As Massachusetts continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the public has plenty of questions. Dr. Mallika Marshall answered some of those sent to WBZ-TV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

How come nobody seems to be dying from anything else? -Anthony, on Facebook

This a big concern. People most certainly are dying from other causes. Other life-threatening conditions like strokes and heart attacks don’t stop just because we’re in a pandemic. So we want to urge anyone who is really sick, with things like chest pain, severe belly pain, shortness of breath, new neurological symptoms, to call their doctor or call 911 so they don’t wait until it’s too late.

Why is it that the microphone shared by the speakers at press conferences is never disinfected between speakers? -Roberta, on Facebook

As long as the speakers don’t touch the microphone, it shouldn’t be a problem. But if they touch it, they should disinfect or wash their hands before touching their hands to the face.

What are ‘COVID toes’? -Jason

Dermatologists, including at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, are reporting a rise in calls about rashes, especially the appearance of painful or itchy red or purple spots on the toes. They occur more often in young people with mild coronavirus infections. They’re usually harmless and go away on their own. But some doctors say if patients report spots like these on their toes, they should be tested for COVID.

Could you have Dr. Mallika demonstrate the correct way to wear a mask? Most people shown wearing them on the news are not using them properly. -Bonnie, on Facebook

It’s important when you put on a mask that you cover your mouth and your nose. Those are the two places you could be shedding the virus. If you can, pinch it along the bridge of the nose. Don’t let it hang around your neck, where it’s not doing any good. And try not to touch or manipulate it while you’re wearing it.