SEABROOK, NH (CBS) – Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH is slowly getting back to normal. “Right now this is our first day and we’re being very, very cautious,” said Catholic Medical Center CEO Dr. Joseph Pepe.
On Monday, the hospital welcomed patients needing sensitive elective procedures that have been put off during the pandemic. The procedures can range from cardiac surgery to joint replacements.
“Even those patients that have a maybe a hip or a knee that needed to be replaced, but now they are really in a position where the pain has increased,” said Dr. Pepe.
The hospital’s phased-in services are part of Governor Chris Sununu’s Stay at Home 2.0, which includes slowly reopening parts of the economy.
State Representative Timothy Lang sits on the governor’s reopening task force. “We’re slowly seeing a nice staged process move-in that takes in concerns of public health at the same time as allowing businesses to get back to making some revenue,” Lang said.
The second week of May will include the reopening of hair salons, barber shops, golf courses and retailers.
“When you’re on Ocean Blvd in Rye, keep moving do not stop your car,” said Rye, NH Police Chief Kevin Walsh, who wants to make it clear that the state’s beaches are still closed.
“We’re trying to prevent Rye and other beaches in New Hampshire from being a venue where people come and the virus doesn’t move people move the virus,” said Walsh.