WESTFIELD (CBS) — Massachusetts hospital workers on the front lines against coronavirus will be saluted this week with an F-15 flyover. While the region was not part of the national tribute from the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds last week, the 104th Fighter Wing will by flying over the state Wednesday.
The unit based out of Westfield said flyovers “are performed during normal flying hours to accomplish ongoing training requirements.” They’ll start just after noon on Wednesday.
We are scheduled to flyover several locations in our F-15s Wednesday afternoon! #flyover #usaf #ang #f15 #readyaf pic.twitter.com/0gttn84TsB
— 104th Fighter Wing (@104fighterwing) May 4, 2020
Below is Wednesday’s flyover schedule for local hospitals (all times are approximate):
Boston Convention and Exhibition Center: 12:15 p.m.
Partners Healthcare System: 12:15 p.m.
Brigham & Women’s Hospital: 12:15 p.m.
Framingham Union Hospital: 12:15 p.m.
DCU Center/ St. Vincent’s Hospital: 12:25 p.m.
UMass Memorial Medical Center: 12:25 p.m.
Mercy Medical Center: 12:35 p.m.
Baystate Medical Center: 12:35 p.m.
Holyoke Medical Center: 12:35 p.m.
Western Massachusetts Hospital: 12:40 p.m.
Baystate Nobel Hospital: 12:40 p.m.
