ROXBURY (CBS) – One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in Roxbury overnight.
Boston Police were called to Kensington Park around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but Police Commissioner William Gross praised people living nearby who called 911, saying that likely saved two of the victims’ lives.
There have been no arrests. Gross and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins are frustrated by the violence during the coronavirus crisis.
“We’ve seen an uptick in gun violence, we are in a global pandemic, people need to be sheltering in place essentially and they aren’t complying,” Rollins told reporters. “If you are brandishing a firearm you will be held accountable. You will be arrested and you will be sent to jail.”
“People who have been locked up for violent offenses and carrying firearms should not be released on personals,” Gross said. “And I could care less if they get sick in jail or not, they are a danger to the community and you’re sending the wrong mentality.”
Gross said in the last two months some career criminals have been released from jail because of the coronavirus and these people are still a danger to the community.
Anyone with information about the triple shooting should call Boston Police.