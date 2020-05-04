CAMBRIDGE (AP/CBS) — Cambridge Police Superintendent Jack Albert apologized for a vulgar tweet about U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III that was sent from the department’s official account.

Albert took full responsibility for the tweet Sunday that called Kennedy “another liberal (expletive) jerk.”

The post was deleted after the officer realized it wasn’t sent from his own personal account, according to Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge Police Department spokesman.

The tweet was sent in response to a local Boston news station’s story, which quoted Kennedy calling the distribution of personal protective gear in the U.S. “embarrassing.”

The officer’s tweet also said that Kennedy “happens to be better then the clown he’s running against. Sad for us.”

Albert is a 32-year member of the department. “Unfortunately, in a moment of heated political debate with friends, I posted commentary that was out of character and not something I am proud of,” Albert said in a statement Monday. “I – not the department – deserve the criticism that has been directed to the Police Department over the last 24 hours.”

Shortly after the post was taken down, the department issued a series of tweets, apologizing for the officer’s “political commentary” and calling the message “inappropriate, unprofessional and disrespectful.”

The police force added, “These actions do not reflect the professionalism that we as a department take great pride in & we want to sincerely apologize to the Congressman and those individuals the statement was directed at.”

Kennedy could not immediately be reached for comment.

The tweet thread ended with the department announcing it will take the necessary actions against the officer involved but did not specify what the planned response will be.

Cambridge Police said access to their social media accounts will now be restricted to the Director of Communications and Media Relations.

Please see a statement shared by #CambMA Police Superintendent Jack Albert following a post that was briefly published yesterday on the Cambridge Police Department’s Twitter account: https://t.co/W8e8ykzclr pic.twitter.com/JooCTAJ8S3 — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) May 4, 2020

