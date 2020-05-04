



BOSTON (CBS) – What a weekend! Temperatures reached 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday was the warmest day of 2020 so far with the mercury soaring to 78 degrees. It was actually the warmest temperature since October 2, 2019.

The last time Boston hit 70+ degrees was back in March, and the last back-to-back 70 degree temps was back in January! Unfortunately, a cooler weather pattern looks to take shape as we go through the week and into next weekend.

A disturbance is passing south of New England Monday morning, keeping the clouds around and providing a few early showers for the coast and southeast. I expect breaks to develop with temperatures staying mild in the mid-to-upper 60’s through midday and the early afternoon. It won’t be was warm as Sunday, but still running above average. A weak disturbance will push through the area Monday afternoon, increasing the NW winds and drawing in cooler air. Temperatures may even drop a few degrees later in the afternoon and evening. I wouldn’t be surprised to see more of a mix of clouds and sunshine with the chance of a pop-up shower. Gusts 20-30 mph are possible.

Winds will stay active Monday night, helping to clear out skies and allow for temps to drop into the 40’s. A few spots, especially inland may fall back into the upper 30’s. It will turn dry overnight.

Tuesday will be dry and pleasant. Despite a breeze in the morning, winds will relax throughout the day. It will be cooler with highs in the mid-50’s to near 60 degrees. High pressure will slide across the area, so it will remain dry with mostly to partly sunny skies.

REST OF THE WEEK

No major storms are expected this week, however we will be watching a disturbance to the south come close enough late Wednesday into Thursday to provide the risk of showers. A potential higher threat may near the area late Friday into the weekend, but that system needs to be monitored.

Nonetheless, a dip in the jet stream will allow for cooler than normal temperatures much of the week and into the weekend. Typically, the final frost of the season across eastern Mass. occurs late April and early May, but I’d hold off planting until after this weekend as some areas could still be dealing with near freezing conditions. The long range temperature outlook has much of the eastern US at risk for below normal conditions.