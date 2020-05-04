BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh said no students in Boston will be forced to repeat their grade level due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“No students will be held back this year in their grade,” Walsh said at his Monday press briefing. “All students will advance to the next grade and have opportunities for some learning and additional supports in the fall. If parents believe their child would benefit from repeating a grade, they can request a meeting with the teacher.”
The city’s updated remote learning plan went into effect on Monday. Walsh said it provides guidance around attendance, assignments, grading, scheduling, and provides “predictability for families, routine class schedules, and contact between students and teachers.”
Walsh said education leaders are working on finding a way to honor graduating seniors who are not returning to the classroom because of coronavirus.
“I know that this has been a disappointing time for our seniors, but we’re working on some special ways to celebrate them, and all of their achievements,” said Walsh.
The mayor noted that it is teacher appreciation week, and thanked the city’s educators for their work amidst challenging circumstances.
“I want to thank all of our school teachers and staff, our students, and parents for their continued cooperation as we move through this difficult time together,” said Walsh.
