WORCESTER (CBS) — A pastor in Worcester will be fined $300 for holding service on Sunday and defying the state’s ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.
City Manager Edward Augustus said a police officer saw “clearly more than 10 people who were gathered for the services” at the Adam Square Baptist Church.
“It’s very disappointing to see that he and the folks who attended those services have so flagrantly ignored the governor’s order for 10 or more people gathering,” Augustus said.
Pastor Kris Casey was issued a written warning from the Worcester police chief after holding a service last Sunday.
Further offenses could lead to a $500 fine and possibly, criminal charges.
“We’re following the progressive penalties that are laid out in the regulations and we’re really just disappointed, quite frankly, that he and the folks who attended those services would put themselves at jeopardy and put the community at jeopardy by not adhering to the governor’s order,” Augustus said.
Casey argued the order violates Constitutional rights.