BURLINGTON (CBS) — Burlington Police have found a missing 12-year-old girl Sunday night. Samantha Russo had been last seen in the area of Plaza 62 on Wilmington Street around 1:45 p.m.

Around 11 p.m., police tweeted that she had been located. She was found by a North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement (NEMLEC) K9 unit.

Police said they have no reason to believe foul play was involved.

Tewksbury Police, Wilmington Police, and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing assisted in the search.

