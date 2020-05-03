Comments
BURLINGTON (CBS) — Burlington Police have found a missing 12-year-old girl Sunday night. Samantha Russo had been last seen in the area of Plaza 62 on Wilmington Street around 1:45 p.m.
Around 11 p.m., police tweeted that she had been located. She was found by a North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement (NEMLEC) K9 unit.
Samantha has been found! Thank you everyone for your help.
— Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) May 4, 2020
Police said they have no reason to believe foul play was involved.
Tewksbury Police, Wilmington Police, and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing assisted in the search.