BOSTON (CBS) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that a group of northeast states, including Massachusetts and Rhode Island, will join forces to purchase coronavirus equipment.
Cuomo tweeted that New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts launched a regional purchasing consortium.
According to the New York governor, the group will work jointly to procure personal protective equipment (PPE), tests, ventilators and other medical equipment.
“This will increase our market power and help prevent price-gouging. States are stronger when we work together,” Cuomo tweeted.
Specifics of the plan were not immediately available.