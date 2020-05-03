CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in New Hampshire rose to 86 Sunday after two new deaths were reported, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. In addition, 90 new coronavirus cases were reported, bring the state total to 2,518.
The deaths were a woman, who was 60 or older, from Hillsborough County and a man, who was also 60 or older, from Rockingham County.
Thirty-two of the new cases were reported in Rockingham County, 13 were in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, six were in Strafford County, three were in Merrimack County, one was in Belknap County, 18 were in Manchester, and 12 were in Nashua. The residence of five cases is unknown.
Of the new cases, five were hospitalized for a total of 282 coronavirus hospitalizations, which about 11% of all cases.
Nine of the new cases have no identified risk factors.