BOSTON (CBS) – The NAACP national convention, which was scheduled to be held in Boston for the first time since 1982, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NAACP Boston president Tanisha Sullivan made the announcement last week during a chapter meeting that was held via Zoom.
“As I’m sure you all expect, the convention is being postponed,” Sullivan told members. “While the national office will make the appropriate announcements within the coming weeks, we will continue with convention planning, understanding that it just won’t be for July.”
State and city leaders had been planning to welcome about 10,000 people for the 111th gathering at Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, which is currently being used as a coronavirus field hospital.
A new date has not yet been announced.
“I want to remind you that we’ve always said that the branch preparations for the convention was not about a date in July. It was always about our community, what our community needs ― beginning and end,” Sullivan said during the meeting last week.