BOSTON (CBS) – With warm and sunny conditions for a second straight day, Massachusetts officials are making moves to prevent state parks from becoming overcrowded during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Jamaica Plain, Francis Parkman Drive was closed indefinitely to vehicles between Perkins Street and the Arborway in an effort to reduce crowds on Sunday. The road is opened to cyclists and pedestrians.

At 11:30 a.m., the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that parking areas at Blue Hills State Reservation in Milton would be closed for at least two hours because the park reached the maximum safe number of visitors.

As of 12:30 p.m., parking areas at Walden Pond State Reservation were closed for at least two hours.

Similar closures happened on Saturday in Massachusetts with residents eager to get outside and enjoy the mild temperatures.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s order to wear a mask anytime you go outside doesn’t take effect until later this week.

For updates on park closures, visit the Massachusetts DCR Twitter account.

