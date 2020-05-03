BOSTON (CBS) – With warm and sunny conditions for a second straight day, Massachusetts officials are making moves to prevent state parks from becoming overcrowded during the coronavirus pandemic.
In Jamaica Plain, Francis Parkman Drive was closed indefinitely to vehicles between Perkins Street and the Arborway in an effort to reduce crowds on Sunday. The road is opened to cyclists and pedestrians.
At 11:30 a.m., the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that parking areas at Blue Hills State Reservation in Milton would be closed for at least two hours because the park reached the maximum safe number of visitors.
New signage is appearing regularly at state parks to inform the public of new rules to keep everyone safe during the spread of #covid19. Please pay attention to these new signs & respect their message so everyone visiting a state park can do so safely and comfortably. pic.twitter.com/eaLTdxgWQj
— MassDCR (@MassDCR) May 3, 2020
As of 12:30 p.m., parking areas at Walden Pond State Reservation were closed for at least two hours.
Similar closures happened on Saturday in Massachusetts with residents eager to get outside and enjoy the mild temperatures.
Gov. Charlie Baker’s order to wear a mask anytime you go outside doesn’t take effect until later this week.
For updates on park closures, visit the Massachusetts DCR Twitter account.
OPEN THE STATE YOU FASCISTS