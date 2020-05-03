BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials announced 158 new coronavirus deaths and 1,824 additional cases in Massachusetts on Sunday. The Department of Public Health said there have now been 68,087 total cases with 4,004 deaths in the state.
A total of 314,646 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus, after 15,652 new tests were reported in the last 24 hours.
As of Sunday, there are 3,617 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is an increase of 16 patients from Saturday. Five percent of all current cases in Massachusetts are hospitalized.
A total of 13,447 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Sunday, 2,368 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 15,370 followed by Suffolk County with 13,777 cases and Essex County with 9,542.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 53.
There have been 10,631 cases in people under 30, 31,158 cases in people between 30-59, 9,234 cases in people between 60-69, and 16,779 cases in people over 70.