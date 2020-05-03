



DANVERS (CBS) — A doctor from Danvers is doing whatever he can to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Demetri Rizos is typically a doctor in Newburyport treating patients with kidney problems, but for the past month, he has been in New York.

When Rizos got a call for help from old medical school friends, he immediately signed up to volunteer at North Central Bronx Hospital.

“I said I would be happy to. I’d be happy to. I had the good fortune to serve in the Navy as a Navy physician and I felt as if this was like almost being deployed,” said Rizos. “I’ve never been on the front lines on a battlefield but this has very much been a medical disaster.”

“COVID really ravaged the borough. Multiple families had numerous family members who are ill.”

Rizos is not the only one in his family fighting the virus. His wife Susan is an ICU nurse at Beverly Hospital.

“Both of us have healthcare in our blood and both of us know that we have the skill set to help others,” he said.

The hardest part for Rizos is being away from Susan and their 15-year-old son.

“I miss him a great deal and he misses me but I think he has a lot of pride knowing that he has that two parents are able to help those in need,” said Rizos.

Rizos plans to remain in New York at least until the end of this month. While he said there is still a long way to go, he is seeing signs of hope and improvement.

“Being a part of this was very humbling for me.”