Comments
BRAINTREE (CBS) — An officer-involved shooting in Braintree resulted in a man being rushed to a hospital. State Police are investigating the shooting.
State Police said the initial investigation found that Braintree police received a call to respond to an address on Grove Street around 5:33 p.m. for a report of an armed man in front of a home.
They said what happened after the officer responded is still under investigation, but that the subject of the call, a man in his 50s, was shot and wounded by police and taken to South Shore Hospital where he is receiving medical care.
Braintree police contacted State Police soon after the shooting. No further information has been released.