HUDSON, N.H. (CBS) — A Lowell man was arrested after he left the scene of a fiery crash in Hudson, New Hampshire, police said.
Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, police responded to Wason Road for a reported crash. Officers found a Lexus upside down and on fire in the road but no one in the car.
According to police, while firefighters worked to put the flames out, the driver, 31-year-old Joshua Maldonado, of Lowell, was found walking up the street.
“Mr. Maldonado was wearing a seatbelt, had very minor injuries, and refused medical attention. The officers conducted an investigation and determined the Lexus was traveling East on Wason Road. The vehicle left the paved portion of the roadway striking a telephone pole, breaking the pole. The vehicle then rolled over and landed on its side where it caught fire,” said police.
Debris damaged several nearby cars and power was knocked out in the area.
Maldonado was arrested for conduct after an accident and driving under suspension. He was released on personal recognizance and will be arraigned on June 12.