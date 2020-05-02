ANDOVER (CBS) — Firefighters in Andover put out a fire that consumed four dump trucks and an oil tanker Friday evening. The fire took place on Lowell Junction Road.
Andover firefighters said they got a call about an explosion on the road just after 7 p.m. When they got there, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from multiple vehicles. They put out the flames on four dump trucks which were blocking access to an oil tanker truck that was also on fire.
“I commend the firefighters who first arrived on scene for getting the fire under control,” Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield said. “They used a massive water stream — what we refer to as a blitz attack — to get the fire contained as quickly as possible, which prevented any further environmental damage to the site. This could have been a much worse situation had it not been for their quick thinking and efficient work.”
The fire was knocked down at 7:36 p.m., and brought under control at 7:42. No one was on site at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The total damage to the five vehicles is estimated at $1 million.
The property is currently being leased by Deloury Industries, an Andover-based construction company that owns the five vehicles involved in the fire.
Due to the nature of the fire and the vehicles involved, environmental concerns prompted Andover Fire Rescue to contact an outside environmental clean-up crew, as well as the Andover Health Division and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.
Lowell Junction Road was closed while the fire was being contained, but has since been reopened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.