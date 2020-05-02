BOSTON (CBS) — Police in two towns reported fatal motorcycle crashes Saturday afternoon. A Clinton woman was killed in Florida, and a man was killed in Lakeville.
State police are investigating the Florida crash, which they responded to around 3:45 p.m. They said the 26-year-old woman was operating a 2009 Harley Davidson XL 883 motorcycle on Route 2 when, for reasons still under investigation, she lost control after navigating a sharp curve.
The motorcycle then struck a guardrail, throwing her off the vehicle. The woman was found dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.
In Lakeville, firefighters responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Bedford Street just after 3:50 p.m. They found an unresponsive man next to his bike and attempted to revive him.
The man was taken to Morton Hospital, but he had a heard attack before he arrived. After efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.