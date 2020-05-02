Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) — Sixty-one employees of a Walmart in Worcester have tested positive for coronavirus, the city announced Friday. The store on Tobias Boland Way closed Wednesday after 23 employees initially tested positive for the virus.
According to Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus Jr., the bulk of the 23 cases occurred in the last week.
Another 258 employees were tested on Thursday and an additional 38 positive tests came back.
The results of 119 tests are pending. A total of 377 employees have been tested.
Worcester has 2,190 coronavirus cases in the city as of Friday.