



CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Hundreds of people took to the capitol grounds in Concord, New Hampshire, Saturday to protest Gov. Chris Sununu’s extension of the state’s stay-at-home order to May 31. This comes a day after the governor announced how the state will begin to reopen.

At the rally, protestors could be heard honking horns and seen waving Trump signs. Though Sununu is easing coronavirus restrictions, protesters said they want the state to open up completely now and allow people to go back to work.

“The governor — he can’t tell businesses how to operate,” said Reopen New Hampshire Chairperson Andrew Manuse.

“Now is the time to open everything up,” said protester Cheryl Dean. “I think the businesses are more than capable of meeting safety measures that fit their particular business.”

The crowd of approximately 400 people were not wearing masks and were not social distancing.

Protestor Jim Dean said he thinks the state of emergency advisory is doing more harm than good.

“I want New Hampshire open because it hurts the economy, it hurts people, it hurts working men and women, it just hurts the whole country,” he said.

There were no counter-protesters, just onlookers who said they shocked by how many people gathered in one area without wearing masks or social distancing. One said he was scared gatherings like this could lead to another pandemic.

“Our governor is doing a very good job about keeping social distancing,” he said.